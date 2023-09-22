Outbreak Alerts: September 20, 2023 West Nile Virus in Ada County, ID

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Suspected: Unknown

Number Exposed: Unknown

Age: 3

Gender: Gelding

Clinical Signs: Acutely ataxic, 103 fever, muscle fasciculations.

Confirmation Date: 9/20/2023

Horse Status: Unknown

Vaccination Status: Unknown

Age: 7

Gender: Mare

Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/19/2023

Clinical Signs: Suddenly found down and unable to rise yesterday late evening, was found in sternal position. Client attempted to administer mineral oil orally due to suspect colic. We were able to get the mare standing after several assisted attempts. Showed bilateral hind end weakness, mild hind end ataxia, somewhat hyper esthetic. Normal rectal temperature (99.9*F), good appetite and passing manure. No visible injuries except some scleral hemorrhaging. Occasional muscle fasciculations and would hold head/neck stretched out away from body. Not vaccinated this year, likely never vaccinated per owner. Mare is nursing a 4 month old foal and is possibly 2 months pregnant.

Confirmation Date: 9/20/2023

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

