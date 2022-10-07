Outbreak Alerts: Oct 7, 2022 West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Age: 6
Gender: Mare
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/28/2022
Clinical Signs: Acute inability to move, falling over
Confirmation Date: 10/6/2022
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Status Unknown
Comments: This is the 14th case of equine WNV in California in 2022. For more information, go to: CDFA WNV page. For additional information about WNV, go to: WNV Factsheet.
News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.