Outbreak Alerts: Oct 7, 2022 West Nile Virus in Sacramento County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Age: 6

Gender: Mare

Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)

Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/28/2022

Clinical Signs: Acute inability to move, falling over

Confirmation Date: 10/6/2022

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Vaccination Status: Status Unknown

Comments: This is the 14th case of equine WNV in California in 2022. For more information, go to: CDFA WNV page. For additional information about WNV, go to: WNV Factsheet.

Please leave this field empty Join the conversation: Email Address * First name Last name Select a list(s): NWHS Reader Newsletter NWHS Post Alerts Outbreak Alerts Horse Safety Real Estate Updates

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.