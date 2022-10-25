Outbreak Alerts: Oct 24, 2022 West Nile Virus in Kings County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Age: Suckling Foal
Gender: Colt
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/23/2022
Clinical Signs: down, paddling
Confirmation Date: 10/21/2022
Horse Status: Deceased
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated
Comments: On October 21, 2022, a 6-month-old unvaccinated Quarter Horse colt in Kings County, displaying acute neurological signs, was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The colt died. This is the fifteenth case of equine WNV confirmed in California in 2022. For more information about West Nile Virus go to: WNV factsheet.
