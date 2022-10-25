Outbreak Alerts: Oct 24, 2022 West Nile Virus in Kings County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Age: Suckling Foal

Gender: Colt

Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)

Onset of Clinical Signs: 9/23/2022

Clinical Signs: down, paddling

Confirmation Date: 10/21/2022

Horse Status: Deceased

Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

Comments: On October 21, 2022, a 6-month-old unvaccinated Quarter Horse colt in Kings County, displaying acute neurological signs, was confirmed positive for West Nile Virus. The colt died. This is the fifteenth case of equine WNV confirmed in California in 2022. For more information about West Nile Virus go to: WNV factsheet.

