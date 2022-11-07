Outbreak Alerts: November 7, 2022 Pigeon Fever in Kitsap County, WA

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Equine Infectious Anemia

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State vet office

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Farm
Comments: A horse in Kitsap County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever. The horse has draining from an abdominal swelling and is currently under private vet care. For more information go to: Pigeon Fever factsheet. 

close

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):

Leave a Comment