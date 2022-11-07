Outbreak Alerts: November 7, 2022 Pigeon Fever in Kitsap County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State vet office
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Farm
Comments: A horse in Kitsap County has tested positive for Pigeon Fever. The horse has draining from an abdominal swelling and is currently under private vet care. For more information go to: Pigeon Fever factsheet.
The Northwest Horse Source is an independently owned and operated print and online magazine for horse owners and enthusiasts of all breeds and disciplines in the Pacific Northwest. Our contemporary editorial columns are predominantly written by experts in the region, covering the care, training, keeping and enjoyment of horses, with an eye to the specific concerns in our region.