Outbreak Alerts: November 28, 2023 💥Situation Report💥 Vesicular Stomatitis in Multiple Counties in CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: USDA

Number Confirmed: 3

Number Suspected: 6

Number Exposed: Unknown



Comments: VSV Situation Report 11/28/2023: Since the last situation report (11/16/2023), there have been 9 new VSV-affected premises identified (3 confirmed positive, 6 suspect) in California, including a new affected county, Merced County. All confirmed cases to date have been vesicular stomatitis New Jersey virus (VSNJV) serotype. Updates are as follows: California Fresno County – 1 new confirmed positive equine and 1 suspect cattle premises Madera County – 4 new suspect equine premises Mariposa County – 1 new confirmed positive equine and cattle premises Merced County (New Infected County) – 1 confirmed positive equine premises Tuolumne County – 1 new suspect equine premises Additionally, since the last situation report (11/16/2023), the following previously confirmed positive or suspect premises have been released from quarantine: 18 premises in Fresno County, 3 premises in Inyo County, 1 premises in Kings County, 5 premises in Madera County, and 5 premises in Mariposa County. Since the start of the outbreak (5/17/2023), 307 VSV-affected premises have been identified (90 confirmed positive, 217 suspect) in 3 states, California, Nevada, and Texas. Two hundred ninety-seven (297) of these premises have had only equine species clinically affected, seven (7) premises had only clinically affected cattle (Fresno County, San Diego County, and Santa Barbara County, California), two (2) premises had both equine and cattle clinically affected (Fresno County and Mariposa County, California), and one (1) premises had clinically affected rhinoceros (San Diego County, California). California has identified 304 affected premises (87 confirmed positive, 217 suspect) in 16 counties (Fresno, Inyo, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Ventura Counties). Texas identified 2 affected premises (2 confirmed positive) in 2 counties (Maverick and Shackelford Counties). Nevada identified 1 affected premises (1 confirmed positive) in 1 county (White Pine County, Nevada). Of the 307 total VSV-affected premises, 275 premises have completed the quarantine period with no new clinical cases and have been released from quarantine. Thirty-two (32) premises remain quarantined in California. Additional information and maps are accessible at the following link: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/equine/vsv/vesicular-stomatitis

