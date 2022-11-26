Outbreak Alerts: November 25, 2022 Equine Influenza in Pierce County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine
Source: State vet office
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 3
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: A horse in Pierce County, WA was confirmed positive for Equine Influenza. The horse is under vet care at home with 3 other horses, and has recovered. For more information go to: Equine Influenza Factsheet.
See past published Outbreak Alerts: www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts
News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.