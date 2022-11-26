Outbreak Alerts: November 25, 2022 Equine Influenza in Pierce County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Source: State vet office

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 3

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: A horse in Pierce County, WA was confirmed positive for Equine Influenza. The horse is under vet care at home with 3 other horses, and has recovered. For more information go to: Equine Influenza Factsheet.

