Outbreak Alerts: November 24, 2022 Strangles in Kittitas County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Source: Washington State Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 10
Facility Type: Farm
Comments: A horse in Kittitas County has tested positive for Strangles. The premises is under voluntary quarantine and the owner is working with a private veterinarian on biosecurity and disease management plans. For more information about Strangles go to: Strangles factsheet.

