Outbreak Alerts: November 24, 2022 Equine Influenza in King County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine
Source: State vet office
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: A horse was confirmed positive for Equine Influenza in King County, WA. The horse is under private veterinary care, and attended a drill practice with other horses. For more information, go to Equine Influenza factsheet.
See past published Outbreak Alerts: www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts
News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.