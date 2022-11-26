Outbreak Alerts: November 24, 2022 Equine Influenza in King County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Source: State vet office

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: A horse was confirmed positive for Equine Influenza in King County, WA. The horse is under private veterinary care, and attended a drill practice with other horses. For more information, go to Equine Influenza factsheet.

