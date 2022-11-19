Outbreak Alerts: November 18, 2022 Equine Influenza in Kitsap County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Source: State vet office

Number Confirmed: 5

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Boarding Facility

Comments: Four (4) additional horses were confirmed positive at a boarding facility with multiple barns. All cases were confined to one barn. All positive horses are improving and the barn is under voluntary quarantine and animal health officials are working with the private veterinarian on biosecurity protocols. For more information, go to Equine Influenza factsheet.

