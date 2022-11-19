Outbreak Alerts: November 18, 2022 Equine Influenza in Kitsap County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine
Source: State vet office
Number Confirmed: 5
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Boarding Facility
Comments: Four (4) additional horses were confirmed positive at a boarding facility with multiple barns. All cases were confined to one barn. All positive horses are improving and the barn is under voluntary quarantine and animal health officials are working with the private veterinarian on biosecurity protocols. For more information, go to Equine Influenza factsheet.
News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.