Outbreak Alerts: November 16, 2023 Strangles in Los Angeles County, CA

Potomac Horse Fever

Source: Attending veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Boarding Facility
Age: 19
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Zangersheide
Usage: Jumping
Onset of Clinical Signs: 11/12/2023
Clinical Signs: Fever
Confirmation Date: 11/15/2023
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Vaccinated

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


