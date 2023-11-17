Outbreak Alerts: November 16, 2023 Strangles in Los Angeles County, CA

Source: Attending veterinarian
Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Boarding Facility
Age: 19
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Zangersheide
Usage: Jumping
Onset of Clinical Signs: 11/12/2023
Clinical Signs: Fever
Confirmation Date: 11/15/2023
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Vaccinated
For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles
