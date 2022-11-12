Outbreak Alerts: November 11, 2022 Strangles in King County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine
Source: State vet office
Number Confirmed: 2
Number Suspected: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Stable
Comments: A horse in King County has tested positive for Strangles. The facility is working with private vet on a biosecurity/mitigation plan in a small stable facility. For more information go to: Strangles factsheet.
