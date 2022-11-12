Outbreak Alerts: November 11, 2022 Equine Influenza in Kitsap County, WA

Equine Infectious Anemia

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Source: State vet office

Number Confirmed: 2
Number Suspected: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Stable
Comments: A horse in Kitsap County has tested positive for Equine Influenza. The horse returned from a show the week prior and showed some symptoms. Two other horses had symptoms and tested positive. The owner is working with private vet and self quarantine at stable. For more information go to: Equine Influenza factsheet. 

