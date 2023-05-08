Outbreak Alerts: May 8, 2023 Strangles in Snohomish County, WA

Potomac Horse Fever

Source: State Vet Office

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1
Facility Type: Private
Comments: A horse adopted from a rescue was confirmed positive for Strangles (Streptococcus equi subsp equi) in Snohomish County, WA. The new owner has had the horse in quarantine since adoption and is working with a private veterinarian, with good biosecurity practices in place. For more information, go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

