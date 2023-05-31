Outbreak Alerts: May 31, 2023 Strangles in Snohomish County, WA

Source: State Vet Office
Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Boarding Facility
Comments: The facility is under private veterinarian care and voluntary quarantine. Monitoring temperature and symptoms in possibly exposed horses. No issues observed in two weeks.
For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles
