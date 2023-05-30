Outbreak Alerts: May 30, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Luis Obispo County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 42

Facility Type: Boarding Facility

Age: 19

Gender: Mare

Breed: Paint

Usage: Pleasure Riding

Onset of Clinical Signs: 5/19/2023

Clinical Signs: Ataxia, urine dribbling and bladder atony.

Confirmation Date: 5/26/2023

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Vaccination Status: Vaccinated



Comments: May 30, 2023: A 19-year-old Paint mare in San Luis Obispo county displaying neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on May 26th. The mare is currently quarantined under veterinary care at an offsite hospital, also in San Luis Obispo County. Forty (40) potentially exposed horses on the mare’s home premises have also been quarantined. Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, two (2) horses at the offsite veterinary hospital have been quarantined due to low possibility of exposure. The index horse has not had any recent show or travel history. CDFA was onsite to implement enhanced biosecurity on both premises and will monitor the situation closely. No additional clinical signs or cases have been reported since confirmation. For more information and updates, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html;

