Outbreak Alerts: May 29, 2023 Strangles in Clackamas County, OR

Potomac Horse Fever

Source: Attending Veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: 1
Number Exposed: 20
Comments: Confirmed case attended horse show out of county within last 2-3 weeks. Boarding barn under voluntary quarantine with no horses allowed in or out until outbreak cleared. For more information go to:  https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

