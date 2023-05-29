Outbreak Alerts: May 29, 2023 Strangles in Clackamas County, OR

Source: Attending Veterinarian

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Suspected: 1

Number Exposed: 20

Comments: Confirmed case attended horse show out of county within last 2-3 weeks. Boarding barn under voluntary quarantine with no horses allowed in or out until outbreak cleared. For more information go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

