Outbreak Alerts: May 23, 2023 Strangles in Cowlitz County, WA

Source: State Vet Office

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: Returned from training in OR and had lump under jaw. When vet examined, it had drained and is doing well.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

