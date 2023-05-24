Outbreak Alerts: May 23, 2023 Strangles in Cowlitz County, WA

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Potomac Horse Fever

Source: State Vet Office

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: Returned from training in OR and had lump under jaw. When vet examined, it had drained and is doing well.

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

Leave a Comment