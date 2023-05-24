Outbreak Alerts: May 22, 2023 – Vesicular Stomatitis in Riverside County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 2

Number Suspected: 2

Number Exposed: Unknown

Comments: Since the last situation report (5/17/2023), there have been 15 new VSV-affected equine premises identified (4 confirmed positive, 11 suspect) in California. One new county (Riverside County) has become a confirmed VSV-positive county. To date, all confirmed cases have been vesicular stomatitis New Jersey virus (VSNJV) serotype. County-level distribution of new cases is as follows: California • Riverside County (New Infected County) – 2 confirmed positive, 2 suspect premises (all equine) • San Diego County – 2 new confirmed positive, 9 new suspect premises (all equine) For more information, go to: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/equine/vsv/vesicular-stomatitis

For more information about Vesicular Stomatitis (VS), go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/vesicular-stomatitis

