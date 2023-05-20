Outbreak Alerts: May 18, 2023 – Vesicular Stomatitis in San Diego County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 4

Number Suspected: Unknown

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: On May 17th, the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, confirmed a finding of vesicular stomatitis New Jersey virus (VSNJV) on an equine premises in San Diego County, California. One horse, an 11-year-old Quarter Horse mare, on the premises met confirmed vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) index case definition with compatible clinical signs and virus isolation positive results for VSNJV on swabs from oral lesions. Additionally, three other equine premises in San Diego County, California, have now met subsequent confirmed case definition with compatible clinical signs and real-time RT-PCR detection for VSNJV. This is the 2023 VSV index case for the United States and 3 subsequent VSV cases for California. The situation report is posted publicly on the APHIS website and is accessible at the following link: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/equine/vsv/vesicular-stomatitis

For more information about Vesicular Stomatitis (VS), go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/vesicular-stomatitis

