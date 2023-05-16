Outbreak Alerts: May 12, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Umatilla County, OR

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: Oregon Department of Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Comments: A horse from Umatilla County, OR, recently tested positive for Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1). The horse is recovering from the illness. EHV-1 is a reportable disease, and veterinarians are legally responsible for immediately reporting all suspected cases to the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA). Both horse owners reported the animals recently attended a barrel racing event held April 22-23 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. The ODA State Veterinarian has placed the Umatilla County premises under quarantine. The California State Veterinarian has quarantined the Modoc County premises.(EDCC alert 3008) Horse owners who believe that their horse may have been exposed to EHV-1 should monitor their animal’s temperature twice daily and call their veterinarian if they see any symptoms. For more information go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

