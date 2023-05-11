Outbreak Alerts: May 10, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Modoc County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 6
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 8
Gender: Mare
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Usage: Barrel Racing
Onset of Clinical Signs: 5/3/2023
Clinical Signs: Acute hind limb ataxia, dragging hind feet, loss of urine bladder control.
Confirmation Date: 5/8/2023
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Comments: An 8-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Modoc County displaying acute neurologic signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on May 8th. The mare is alive and under veterinary care. The mare and six (6) potentially exposed horses on the home premises in Modoc County have been quarantined with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. CDFA will continue to actively monitor the situation. https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus
