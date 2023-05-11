Outbreak Alerts: May 10, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Modoc County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 6

Facility Type: Private Facility

Age: 8

Gender: Mare

Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)

Usage: Barrel Racing

Onset of Clinical Signs: 5/3/2023

Clinical Signs: Acute hind limb ataxia, dragging hind feet, loss of urine bladder control.

Confirmation Date: 5/8/2023

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Comments: An 8-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Modoc County displaying acute neurologic signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on May 8th. The mare is alive and under veterinary care. The mare and six (6) potentially exposed horses on the home premises in Modoc County have been quarantined with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. CDFA will continue to actively monitor the situation. https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

