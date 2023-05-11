Outbreak Alerts: May 09, 2023 Equine Influenza in Snohomish County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian’s Office

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Facility Type: Boarding Facility

Comments: The Washington State Veterinarian Office received a report of one positive horse at a boarding facility in Snohomish County dated April 1st. The horse was under veterinary care. For more information about Equine Influenza, go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-influenza

See past published Outbreak Alerts: www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.