Outbreak Alerts: March 28, 2023 Strangles in Lincoln County, WA

Source: State Vet Office

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 1

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: A horse in Lincoln County has tested positive for Strangles. The horse is under veterinary care and the owner is taking biosecurity precautions and under self quarantine. For more information go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.