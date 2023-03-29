Outbreak Alerts: March 28, 2023 Strangles in Lincoln County, WA

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Potomac Horse Fever

Source: State Vet Office

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 1
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: A horse in Lincoln County has tested positive for Strangles. The horse is under veterinary care and the owner is taking biosecurity precautions and under self quarantine. For more information go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

Leave a Comment