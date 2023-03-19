Outbreak Alerts: March 14, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Los Angeles County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Suspected: Unknown

Number Exposed: 61

Facility Type: Private Facility

Age: 19

Gender: Gelding

Breed: Saddlebred

Onset of Clinical Signs: 3/13/2023

Clinical Signs: Acute ataxia and urine dribbling

Confirmation Date: 3/14/2023

Horse Status: Euthanized

Comments: A 19-year-old Saddlebred gelding at a private boarding facility in Los Angeles County displaying acute neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on March 14th. The gelding was euthanized due to severity of clinical signs. The index case had no recent show or travel history in the past two weeks. CDFA was onsite at the index premises in Los Angeles County, and sixty-one (61) additional horses were quarantined with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. For more information and updates, go to https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html.

