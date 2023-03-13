Outbreak Alerts: March 10, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Luis Obispo County, CA

by
Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – Quarantine Released

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 26 
Comments: No additional cases were confirmed, and the quarantine on this premises has been released.
Previous Alerts: 2917

