Outbreak Alerts: March 10, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Luis Obispo County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Quarantine Released
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 26
Comments: No additional cases were confirmed, and the quarantine on this premises has been released.
Previous Alerts: 2917
