Outbreak Alerts: June 22, 2023 💥UPDATE💥 Vesicular Stomatitis in Multiple Counties in CA

Source: USDA

VSV Situation Report 6/22/2023

Since the last situation report (6/15/2023), there have been 8 new VSV-affected equine premises identified (3 confirmed positive, 5 suspect) in California including a new infected county, Ventura County. There are six counties currently affected in California (Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura Counties) and one county currently affected in Texas (Maverick County). All confirmed cases have been vesicular stomatitis New Jersey virus (VSNJV) serotype. Updates are as follows:

California

Riverside County – 1 new confirmed positive and 3 new suspect equine premises

1 new confirmed positive and 3 new suspect equine premises San Diego County – 1 new confirmed positive premises and 2 new suspect equine premises

Ventura County (New Infected County) – 1 confirmed positive equine premises

1 confirmed positive equine premises Since the last situation report (6/15/2023), the following previously confirmed positive or suspect premises have been released from quarantine: 4 equine premises in Riverside County, 2 equine premises in San Bernardino County, and 1 equine premises in San Diego County.

Texas

No new confirmed positive or suspect premises have been identified.

Since the start of the outbreak, 104 VSV-affected premises have been identified (36 confirmed positive, 68 suspect) in 2 states, California and Texas. One hundred one (101) of these premises have had only equine species clinically affected, two (2) premises have had clinically affected cattle (San Diego County, California), and one (1) premises has had clinically affected rhinoceros (San Diego County, California).

California has identified 103 affected premises (35 confirmed positive, 68 suspect) in 6 counties (Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, and Ventura Counties). Texas has identified 1 affected premises (1 confirmed positive) in 1 county (Maverick County, Texas).

Of the 104 total VSV-affected premises, 35 premises have completed the quarantine period with no new clinical cases and have been released from quarantine. Sixty-nine (69) premises remain quarantined.

Additional information and maps of the affected area are contained in the situation report which is posted publicly on the APHIS website and accessible at the following link: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/equine/vsv/vesicular-stomatitis

