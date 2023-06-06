Outbreak Alerts: June 2, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Stanislaus County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 5
Number Exposed: 28
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 25
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Clinical Signs: Fever, mild neurological signs
Confirmation Date: 6/1/2023
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Comments: A 25-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Stanislaus County displaying mild neurologic signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on June 1st. The gelding is alive and under veterinary care. Additionally, 4 (four) other horses displaying fever or edema only from the index the premises have also been confirmed positive for EHV-1. The EHV-1 positive horses and 28 potentially exposed horses at the home premises in Stanislaus County have been quarantined with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. CDFA was onsite, and will continue to actively monitor the situation. For more information and updates, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html;
For more information, go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus
