Outbreak Alerts: June 2, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Stanislaus County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 5

Number Exposed: 28

Facility Type: Private Facility

Age: 25

Gender: Gelding

Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)

Clinical Signs: Fever, mild neurological signs

Confirmation Date: 6/1/2023

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Comments: A 25-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Stanislaus County displaying mild neurologic signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on June 1st. The gelding is alive and under veterinary care. Additionally, 4 (four) other horses displaying fever or edema only from the index the premises have also been confirmed positive for EHV-1. The EHV-1 positive horses and 28 potentially exposed horses at the home premises in Stanislaus County have been quarantined with enhanced biosecurity measures implemented. CDFA was onsite, and will continue to actively monitor the situation. For more information and updates, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/equine_herpes_virus.html;

For more information, go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts