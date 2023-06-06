Outbreak Alerts: June 06, 2023 Equine Influenza in Snohomish County, WA

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine
Source: State Veterinarian’s Office
Number Confirmed: 3
Number Suspected: Unknown
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Boarding Facility
Comments: Horses have traveled to event(s) where it was noted that many were coughing. Brought home and developed symptoms. Tested 3. Owner placed voluntary quarantine and horses are recovered. They were under the care of a veterinarian.
