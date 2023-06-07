Outbreak Alerts: June 06, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in San Luis Obispo County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Quarantine Released

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 42



Comments: The positive horse has had two (2) consecutive negative tests seven (7) days apart. No additional cases were confirmed during the quarantine monitoring period. The quarantine has been released.

