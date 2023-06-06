Outbreak Alerts: June 02, 2023 – Vesicular Stomatitis in San Diego, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: USDA

VSV Situation Report 6/2/2023: Since the last situation report (5/26/2023), there have been 18 new VSV-affected premises identified (4 confirmed positive, 14 suspect) in three counties (Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego Counties) in California. To date, all confirmed cases have been vesicular stomatitis New Jersey virus (VSNJV) serotype. Updates are as follows:

California

Riverside County – 6 new suspect equine premises

6 new suspect equine premises San Bernardino County (New Infected County) – 1 confirmed positive equine premises

– 1 confirmed positive equine premises San Diego County – 3 new confirmed positive and 8 new suspect equine premises; additionally, 1 equine premises previously reported as suspect has been reclassified as confirmed VSV-positive

Since the last situation report (5/26/2023), the following previously VSV-confirmed positive premises have been released from quarantine: 1 equine premises in San Diego County.

Since the start of the outbreak, 44 VSV-affected premises have been identified (14 confirmed positive, 30 suspect) in 1 state, California. Forty-three (43) of these premises have had only equine species clinically affected in 3 counties (Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego Counties) and one (1) premises has had clinically affected cattle (San Diego County).

Additional information and maps of the affected area are contained in the situation report which is posted publicly on the APHIS website and accessible at the following link: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/equine/vsv/vesicular-stomatitis

