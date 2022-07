Source: State vet office.

Number Confirmed: 1;

Facility Type: Private Facility;

Notes: A horse in Clallam County has tested positive for Strangles. Purchased some other horses from an auction. This horse was on property. Working with private vet and under self quarantine measures. For more information about Strangles go to: Strangles factsheet.

