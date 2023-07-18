Outbreak Alerts: July 18, 2023 West Nile Virus in Kern County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Age: 6
Gender: Mare
Breed: Warlander
Onset of Clinical Signs: 6/30/2023
Clinical Signs: 104 fever, ataxia in all four limbs, muscle fasciculations in face, agitated
Confirmation Date: 7/10/2023
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Vaccinated
For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/west-nile-virus
