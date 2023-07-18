Outbreak Alerts: July 18, 2023 West Nile Virus in Kern County, CA

by
Home » Blog » News » Alerts
Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Age: 6
Gender: Mare
Breed: Warlander
Onset of Clinical Signs: 6/30/2023
Clinical Signs: 104 fever, ataxia in all four limbs, muscle fasciculations in face, agitated
Confirmation Date: 7/10/2023
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Vaccinated

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/west-nile-virus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


Thank you for supporting the businesses that support The Northwest Horse Source

Leave a Comment

Our Magazine Columns

Articles Categories

Check out the Magazine!

The Northwest Horse Source Magazine

Join the conversation:

Select a list(s):