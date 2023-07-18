Outbreak Alerts: July 18, 2023 West Nile Virus in Kern County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Age: 6

Gender: Mare

Breed: Warlander

Onset of Clinical Signs: 6/30/2023

Clinical Signs: 104 fever, ataxia in all four limbs, muscle fasciculations in face, agitated

Confirmation Date: 7/10/2023

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Vaccination Status: Vaccinated

For more information, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/west-nile-virus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts