Outbreak Alerts: July 17, 2023 Strangles in Pierce County, WA

Source: State Veterinarian Office
Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 2
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: The horse was at show in Oregon prior to clinical signs, and is currently recovering at home and under self-quarantine and veterinary care.
For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles
