Outbreak Alerts: July 17, 2023 Strangles in Pierce County, WA

Potomac Horse Fever

Source: State Veterinarian Office

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 2
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: The horse was at show in Oregon prior to clinical signs, and is currently recovering at home and under self-quarantine and veterinary care.

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


