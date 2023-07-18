Outbreak Alerts: July 17, 2023 Strangles in Pierce County, WA

Source: State Veterinarian Office

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 2

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: The horse was at show in Oregon prior to clinical signs, and is currently recovering at home and under self-quarantine and veterinary care.

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts