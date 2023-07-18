Outbreak Alerts: July 17, 2023 Equine Influenza in Spokane County, WA

Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian’s Office

Number Confirmed: 
Number Suspected: 
Number Exposed: Unknown 
Facility Type: Boarding Facility
Comments: The confirmed horse is under vet care, and 2 additional horses have been reported febrile. The owner has self-imposed quarantine and is monitoring the facility.

For more information about Equine Influenza, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-influenza

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


