Outbreak Alerts: January 31, 2023 Strangles in Kittitas County, WA

Potomac Horse Fever

Source: State vet office

Number Confirmed: 1; 
Number Exposed: Unknown; 
Facility Type: Training Facility; 
Comments: A horse at a training facility in Kittitas County has tested positive for Strangles. The horse is under private vet care and has not been off property but many others come and go. For more information go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

