Outbreak Alerts: February 06, 2023 Strangles in Thurston County, WA

Source: State Vet Office

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: 3

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: A horse in Thurston County has tested positive for Strangles. The horse was purchased with 3 others from Texas slaughter pen and is currently under vet care and owner has them voluntary quarantined. For more information about Strangles, go to: https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

