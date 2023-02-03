Outbreak Alerts: February 01, 2023 – Equine Herpesvirus- Neurologic in Flathead County, MT

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: Montana Department of Livestock

Number Confirmed: 5

Clinical Signs: Neurologic signs

Comments: Following multiple confirmed cases of equine herpesvirus myeloencephalopathy (EHM) in Flathead County, the Montana Department of Livestock is recommending that horse owners and event coordinators in the Flathead Valley limit travel and cancel events that bring horses from multiple sources together through February 6th, 2023. The recommendation is based on involvement of horses on 3 premises that attended events at two or more event centers in the area. The date of the department’s recommendation spans 14 days which is one full incubation period (time from exposure to the development of clinical signs) of EHV-1 beyond known travel history of involved horses. If additional cases of EHV-1 are detected, this date will be extended. To date, 5 cases of EHV-1/EHM (3 confirmed and 2 suspected) have been reported on 3 separate premises. Four of the confirmed and suspected cases have been euthanized due to the severity of disease. The fifth animal is exhibiting mild clinical signs and is under quarantine. Exposed horses from the affected premises are also subject to quarantine for 21 days beyond the last date of potential exposure. The department reports that several of the affected horses had no travel history, but herd mates, who remain without symptoms attended events where they were exposed and therefore, likely contributed to disease spread at their home locations and other equine events. Horse owners who have attended events in the Flathead Valley in recent weeks should monitor their animals for fever (temperature greater than 101.5° F) or development of any neurologic signs for two weeks after their last travel. For more information go to: https://news.mt.gov/Department-of-Livestock/Department-of-Livestock-Recommends-Cancellation-of-Equine-Events-in-Flathead-County and https://www.equinediseasecc.org/equine-herpesvirus

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.