Outbreak Alerts: December 19, 2023 💥Situation Report💥 Vesicular Stomatitis in Multiple Counties in CA

Outbreak Update

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 2

Number Suspected: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Comments: VSV Situation Report 12/19/2023. Since the last situation report (12/12/2023), there have been 3 new VSV-affected premises identified (2 confirmed positive, 1 suspect) in California, including 2 new affected counties, Placer County and San Joaquin County. All confirmed cases to date have been vesicular stomatitis New Jersey virus (VSNJV) serotype. Updates are as follows: California Mariposa County – 1 new suspect equine premises Placer County (New Infected County) – 1 confirmed positive equine premises San Joaquin County (New Infected County) – 1 confirmed positive equine premises. Additionally, since the last situation report (12/12/2023), the following previously confirmed positive or suspect premises have been released from quarantine: 1 premises in Fresno County and 2 premises in Madera County. Counties with current VSV quarantines: Mariposa, Placer, and San Joaquin Counties. Since the start of the outbreak (5/17/2023), 314 VSV-affected premises have been identified (94 confirmed positive, 220 suspect) in 3 states, California, Nevada, and Texas. Three hundred four (304) of these premises have had only equine species clinically affected, seven (7) premises had only clinically affected cattle (Fresno County, San Diego County, and Santa Barbara County, California), two (2) premises had both equine and cattle clinically affected (Fresno County and Mariposa County, California), and one (1) premises had clinically affected rhinoceros (San Diego County, California). California has identified 311 affected premises (91 confirmed positive, 220 suspect) in 18 counties (Fresno, Inyo, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Orange, Placer, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Tuolumne, and Ventura Counties). Texas identified 2 affected premises (2 confirmed positive) in 2 counties (Maverick and Shackelford Counties). Nevada identified 1 affected premises (1 confirmed positive) in 1 county (White Pine County, Nevada). Of the 314 total VSV-affected premises, 310 premises have completed the quarantine period with no new clinical cases and have been released from quarantine. Four (4) premises remain quarantined in California.

Additional information and maps are accessible at the following link: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/equine/vsv/vesicular-stomatitis

