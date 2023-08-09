Outbreak Alerts: August 8, 2023 West Nile Virus in Fresno County, CA

Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility 
Age: 7
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 7/30/2023
Clinical Signs: Dull, lethargic, excessive blinking, ear flickering, mild body tremors, slow headshaking.
Confirmation Date: 8/7/2023
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Status Unknown
Comments: This is the 3rd case of equine WNV confirmed in California in 2023

For more information, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


