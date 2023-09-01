Outbreak Alerts: August 31, 2023 West Nile Virus in San Bernardino County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Age: 8

Gender: Gelding

Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)

Comments: This is the 15th case of equine WNV confirmed in CA in 2023.

For more information, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html

