Outbreak Alerts: August 31, 2023 West Nile Virus in Owyhee County, ID

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: Unknown
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 9
Gender: Mare
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/26/2023
Clinical Signs: fever 24 hour duration, muzzle and body muscle twitching
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated
For more information, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html
