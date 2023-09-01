Outbreak Alerts: August 31, 2023 West Nile Virus in Owyhee County, ID

Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: Unknown
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 9
Gender: Mare
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/26/2023
Clinical Signs: fever 24 hour duration, muzzle and body muscle twitching
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

