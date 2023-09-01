Outbreak Alerts: August 31, 2023 💥Situation Report💥 Vesicular Stomatitis in Multiple Counties in CA

Confirmed Case(s) – Official Quarantine

Source: USDA

VSV Situation Report 8/30/2023

Since the last situation report (8/22/2023), there have been 4 new VSV-affected premises identified (0 confirmed positive, 4 suspect) in California. All confirmed cases have been vesicular stomatitis New Jersey virus (VSNJV) serotype. Updates are as follows:

California

Riverside County – 1 new suspect equine premises

San Luis Obispo County – 1 new suspect equine premises

Santa Barbara County – 1 new suspect equine premises

Ventura County – 1 new suspect equine premises

Since the last situation report (8/22/2023), the following previously confirmed positive or suspect premises have been released from quarantine: 1 premises in Los Angeles County, 1 premises in San Diego County, 3 premises in San Luis Obispo County, 2 premises in Santa Barbara County, and 2 premises in Ventura County.

Nevada and Texas

No new confirmed positive premises have been identified.

Since the last situation report (8/22/2023), the one equine premises in Shackelford County, Texas has been released from quarantine.

Since the start of the outbreak (5/17/2023), 200 VSV-affected premises have been identified (68 confirmed positive, 132 suspect) in 3 states, California, Nevada, and Texas. One hundred ninety-seven (197) of these premises have had only equine species clinically affected, three (3) premises have had clinically affected cattle (San Diego County and Santa Barbara County, California), and one (1) premises has had clinically affected rhinoceros (San Diego County, California).

California has identified 197 affected premises (65 confirmed positive, 132 suspect) in 9 counties (Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties). Texas identified 2 affected premises (2 confirmed positive) in 2 counties (Maverick and Shackelford Counties). Nevada identified 1 affected premises (1 confirmed positive) in 1 county (White Pine County, Nevada).

Of the 200 total VSV-affected premises, 166 premises have completed the quarantine period with no new clinical cases and have been released from quarantine. Thirty-four (34) premises remain quarantined.

Additional information and maps of the affected area are contained in the attached situation report. The situation report is posted publicly on the APHIS website and accessible at the following link: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/equine/vsv/vesicular-stomatitis

