Outbreak Alerts: August 30, 2023 Strangles in Island County, WA

Source: State Veterinarian Office

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 2

Facility Type: Private Facility

Comments: New case was housed next to a previous positive case and showed clinical signs soon after. Patient is under veterinary care.

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

