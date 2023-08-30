Outbreak Alerts: August 29, 2023 Strangles in Kitsap County, WA

by
Source: State Veterinarian Office

Confirmed Case(s) – Voluntary Quarantine

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Suspected: Unknown
Number Exposed: Unknown
Facility Type: Private Facility
Comments: Under private vet care.

For more information about Strangles, go to https://www.equinediseasecc.org/strangles

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


