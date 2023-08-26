Outbreak Alerts: August 25, 2023 West Nile Virus in Stanislaus County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Age: 5

Gender: Stallion

Breed: Andalusian

Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/11/2023

Clinical Signs: Ataxic – Grade 2 thoracic limbs, grade 3 pelvic limbs , CP deficits, weak tail pull, low grade fever.

Confirmation Date: 8/18/2023

Horse Status: Affected And Alive

Vaccination Status: Status Unknown

Comments: This is the 12th case confirmed of equine WNV in California in 2023.

For more information, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts