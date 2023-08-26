Outbreak Alerts: August 25, 2023 West Nile Virus in Stanislaus County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Age: 5
Gender: Stallion
Breed: Andalusian
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/11/2023
Clinical Signs: Ataxic – Grade 2 thoracic limbs, grade 3 pelvic limbs , CP deficits, weak tail pull, low grade fever.
Confirmation Date: 8/18/2023
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Status Unknown
Comments: This is the 12th case confirmed of equine WNV in California in 2023.
For more information, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html
See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts
News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.