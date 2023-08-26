Outbreak Alerts: August 24, 2023 West Nile Virus in Canyon County, ID

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 2
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: Yearling
Gender: Filly
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/18/2023
Clinical Signs: Neurologic 2/5, muscle fasciculations
Confirmation Date: 8/23/2023
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated
