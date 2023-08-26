Outbreak Alerts: August 24, 2023 West Nile Virus in Canyon County, ID – 70 Exposed!

Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 70
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 20
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/18/2023
Clinical Signs: Acutely neurologic 3/5; muscle fasciculations
Confirmation Date: 8/23/2023
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated

Comments: Horse resides at large equine facility with horses of all ages. No other horses on the facility have demonstrated symptoms consistent with WNv, to-date.

See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts


