Outbreak Alerts: August 24, 2023 West Nile Virus in Canyon County, ID – 70 Exposed!

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 70
Facility Type: Private Facility
Age: 20
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/18/2023
Clinical Signs: Acutely neurologic 3/5; muscle fasciculations
Confirmation Date: 8/23/2023
Horse Status: Recovering
Vaccination Status: Undervaccinated
Comments: Horse resides at large equine facility with horses of all ages. No other horses on the facility have demonstrated symptoms consistent with WNv, to-date.
See past published Outbreak Alerts: https://www.nwhorsesource.com/category/news/alerts
News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.