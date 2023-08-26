Outbreak Alerts: August 23, 2023 West Nile Virus in Merced County, CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: Unknown
Age: 2
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/10/2023
Clinical Signs: Grade 3-4 ataxia, somnolence, muscle fasciculations, low grade fever. Neurological signs improved but patient was subsequently euthanized due to comorbidities.
Confirmation Date: 8/18/2023
Horse Status: Euthanized
Vaccination Status: Vaccinated
Comments: This is the 11th case confirmed of equine WNV in California in 2023.
For more information, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html
