Outbreak Alerts: August 22, 2023 West Nile Virus in Canyon County, ID

Potomac Horse Fever

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: State Veterinarian

Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 4
Age: 5
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/16/2023
Clinical Signs: Fever, muscle fasiculations.
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

