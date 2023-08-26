Outbreak Alerts: August 22, 2023 West Nile Virus in Canyon County, ID

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine
Source: State Veterinarian
Number Confirmed: 1
Number Exposed: 4
Age: 5
Gender: Gelding
Breed: Quarter Horse (QH)
Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/16/2023
Clinical Signs: Fever, muscle fasiculations.
Horse Status: Affected And Alive
Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated
