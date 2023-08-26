Outbreak Alerts: August 21, 2023 West Nile Virus in Yuba County,  CA

Confirmed Case(s) – No Quarantine

Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

Number Confirmed: 1

Number Exposed: Unknown

Age: 2

Gender: filly

Breed: Paint

Onset of Clinical Signs: 8/13/2023

Clinical Signs: CNS signs, ataxic all four limbs, lethargic.

Confirmation Date: 8/16/2023

Horse Status: Recovering

Vaccination Status: Unvaccinated

Comments: This is the 10th case confirmed of equine WNV in California in 2023.

For more information, go to: https://www.cdfa.ca.gov/ahfss/Animal_Health/WNV_Info.html

